The movies and the television Mexican are in mourning. Héctor Suárez he lost his life at 81 years old. A actor and comedian, who “did not like soccer”.

Héctor Suárez Gomís, son of the successful comedian, He once told that thanks to his dad he was able to be close to those who were his idols in soccer. First was Miguel Marín and Blue Cross. He had expressed his desire to meet the legendary goalkeeper and his father even managed to go out into the field with him equipment.

“I not only met Miguel Marín, but in a game Pumas vs. Blue Cross I went out to the field holding hands with the whole team, “he wrote Héctor Suárez Gomís in their stories of Instagram.

The great Héctor Suárez was not passionate about soccer. However, he was taking his son to Aztec stadium and at Stadium Olympic academic to enjoy what was her passion, beyond that he did not enjoy it as he did.

Gum He also told how it was that he managed to meet Pele and even ask for an autograph, also thanks to his dad. Suarez was invited to a gala a movie where he participated Brazilian and he did not miss the opportunity for his son to meet his idol.

“My dad took me to buy a suit, shirt and tie, told me that in this way I should appear before the King PeleHe added. When they arrived, the world champion was being interviewed by Jacob Zabludovsky and her dad told her that she would have to interrupt the interviewif I wanted the autograph.

“OK, champion. If you want that bastard to sign the ball, you’re going to have to get into the interview“He said. And so he did, Héctor Suárez Gomís got in to get the signature of one of the best players in the history of soccer.

“That man who does not like soccer ended up moving heaven, sea and land so that his son could live closely the sport he was passionate about, “he said. Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez.