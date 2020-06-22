Jon Kortajarena has found a new home on television. This same year we have been able to see him in one of the episodes of ‘Tales from the Loop’, the science fiction anthology of Amazon Prime Video, in which the Basque interpreter plays a very important role. And without leaving the world of streaming, too has landed on Netflix with ‘Alta mar’, and the platform will expand its relationship with a new project.

As Kortajarena has announced through his Instagram account, his next job as an actor is none other than the one performed at ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’, the Netflix movie set in the popular music contest. « It is a true honor to be part of the cast of this film that follows the Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, » says Kortajarena in his publication.

The representatives of Iceland are played by Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell, while in the secondary cast we also find Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens or Pierce Brosnan. The film has been directed by David Dobkin (« The Judge ») from a script signed four-handed by Ferrell himself and Andrew Steele, a veteran of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

On the volcano

The film will humorously observe one of the most followed musical gatherings in the world, which this year could not be held due to the coronavirus crisis. From the hand of Lars and Sigrit we will go through the bowels of the festival, while they they try to show that they deserve to represent their country even if nobody takes them seriously. To check if they manage to achieve that objective, we will have to wait for the June 26th, when ‘The Fire Saga Story’ will be available on Netflix.