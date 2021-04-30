The story of ‘Disaster Girl’, the girl from the fire who made millions selling her meme

After more than a decade of being an online star, Disaster Girl received 10 million pesos for an original copy of the meme.

In 2005, a wildfire hit the home of one of her neighbors. As soon as the flames broke out between the wooden walls, the settlers organized to try to extinguish them. One after another, with public buckets and hoses, they set out to face the catastrophe. Later the firefighters arrived. In the meantime, Dave Roth, a local amateur photographer, took a photo of his daughter smiling in front of the fire. Thus was born Disaster Girl.

Zoë Roth and a media fire

Meme: UNILAD

Zoë Roth unwittingly launched herself to stardom. The moment your dad took your picture, I was barely five years old. That day, he accompanied his parents to try to stop the accidental fire that had started blocks from their house. Out of context, the image is disturbing: a little blonde girl smiles at irrepressible flames devouring a house.

What actually happened is that, unlike what the image shows, Zoë was helping firefighters put out the fire along with other children, who were holding the main hose. After the accident, her neighborhood in Mebane, North Carolina, returned to normal. She never imagined that the photograph her father had taken of her that day would go around the world.

With this image, Dave Roth won a photography contest Two years later. The image has since been edited and re-edited by an anonymous and growing community of people who consume and share memes. She herself does not know when she earned the name Disaster Girl, because the internet, according to The New York Times, is immeasurable to her. The media fire was just beginning.

We suggest: Onlyfans, an alternative to get out of the crisis in Venezuela

Online meme flares

Meme showing Zoë Roth before and after comparison. Meme: Social Publi

Zoë Roth’s face as Disaster Girl has starred in countless memes since then. After her dad won that photo contest, there was no going back: memes about the extinction of the dinosaurs and the sinking of the Titanic they have their face in the middle. More than a decade after it was published, the flares online have not stopped.

In contrast, at age 21, Roth decided take control over your public image and sell one original copy of the meme as a non-fungible token (NFT). The sale paid him close to half a million dollars, since it was bought by 180 Ether– A highly valued form of cryptocurrency online.

This copy is stamped with a unique digital code, which marks its authenticity and underlies Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies. According to The New York Times coverage, the woman plans to pay off your college debts and donate some of your recent income to charity.

With respect to incendiary character From the photograph his father took of him in 2005, and its remarkable spread across the Internet, Roth simply pointed out that “Once it’s there, it’s out there and there’s nothing you can do about it.” At the same time, meme buyers at NFT describe these digital manifestations as “serious pieces of culture“.

Keep reading:

Snowgators: TikTokers Who Believe Texas Snow Is Fake And Created By Bill Gates

No: April 24 is not “Rape Day” as advertised on TikTok