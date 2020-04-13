Mattia, the number 1 patient in Italy who infected his pregnant wife, a friend and his doctors, spoke this Saturday about his experience as a Covid-19 patient and sent a hopeful message for the celebration of Easter.

“Illness, healing, pain and hope. This is how I can summarize my patient history with Covid-19 cured “, said the man, a resident of the town of Codogno who was recently released, in a video broadcast by a RAI program. “We are suspended between the desire that everything pass quickly for us, our loved ones and everyone else and the fear that all this will not end, at least in a short time.”

This patient also infected the health personnel of the hospital in Codoño, the city near Milan that became the main focus of the epidemic in Italy, as well as patients and their entire environment, including his pregnant wife and father, who later died of the disease.

Some days after, in the midst of the severe coronavirus epidemic that has already claimed more than 17,000 lives in Italy, Giulia, her newborn baby, has come to bring some hope.

“I got sick, I recovered, I suffered the loss of my father and I was happy for the birth of my daughter”, Mattia said. “We live and our life makes sense only when hope opens a perspective before us. This hope for me materialized with the birth of my daughter Giulia ”.

With this message before Easter I mean that all together we can make this ugly parenthesis end soon, the health workers who cure the sick and we who are at home and avoid the spread of the infection, ”he concluded. “May Easter and Peace be for everyone.”

Mattia, 38, an athlete, was the first case recorded in Italy unrelated to China. He was “patient one” who revealed that the virus was already circulating in the country. He was admitted on February 20 to the hospital in Codogno, in the province of Lombardy (northern Italy), with severe pneumonia.

On March 25, after more than a month in serious condition, he was finally discharged, and this Tuesday her daughter Giulia came to the world after the mother, Valentina, also overcome the coronavirus when she was already in the eighth month of gestation.

Mattia’s case was discovered thanks to the intuition of Dr. Annalisa Malara from the Codogno hospital, who, seeing that the patient, young and healthy, was not improving and was getting worse, asked for authorization to perform the coronavirus test, which until then had only been done to Italians evacuated from Wuhan (China) or two Chinese tourists who felt bad in Rome.

On February 21, a few days after being admitted to Codogno, Mattia was transferred very seriously to the San Matteo hospital in Pavia, where he was in treatment for more than a month with an experimental cocktail of drugs, antibiotics, antivirals and anti-HIV.

Fortunately, Mattia and his wife have overcome the coronavirus and will be able to enjoy their daughter Giulia. “What beautiful news. Giulia, the daughter of Mattia and Valentina, has been born. I send my congratulations to Codogno’s mom and dad. And welcome Giulia. We wish you a glorious life ”, wrote the president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, on his Facebook on Wednesday.