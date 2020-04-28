Carlos Armando Costilla Blanchod is a policeman, 34 years old, rank of deputy commissioner, the second chief of the 16th of Villa Ponsati, a small dependency in the periphery of La Plata, also integrates the society that controls a restaurant, but, more than anything, Costilla Blanchod is a policeman. Leandro Vergara, judicial sources say, is a thief, a native of Berisso.

Both should not know each other, or should not know each other more than is strictly necessary. Today, both are imprisoned, apprehended in the same case under the name of attempted extortion and bribery.

A prosecutor, Cecilia Corfield, investigates them. Supposedly They became allies, according to the accusation against him. It all started with the complaint of an 18-year-old boy, also from La Plata, who was tired. He called the 0800 line for complaints to police personnel, which goes directly to Internal Affairs area of ​​the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security. The complaint, then, was referred to the prosecutor Corfield, in turn at that time. The Internal Affairs Audit mounted the operation to arrest the deputy commissioner.

In his complaint, which he agreed to Infobae, the young man related how last April 3 his motorcycle was kidnapped, a Honda Titan, for a traffic violation. Then, Vergara appeared with a strange treatment: he asked her for 10 thousand pesos to get her back. The boy paid. Shortly after, Vergara would see him again. He arrived at his home with an even more curious proposition: 20 thousand pesos, or he would get a false cause put together.

April 23th, the boy was raided, allegedly under the signed order of a prosecutor from La Plata. They hijacked parts of a motorcycle, 24 grams of marijuana, which earned him a file for drug possession and investigation of the crime.

Thus, Vergara became hungry. He asked for more: 50 thousand pesos. The 18-year-old boy denounced Vergara, who fell into a controlled delivery of silver.

According to police sources, the proof of the alleged pact between deputy commissioner and thief was in the Police Station No. 16 itself: a record indicated that Costilla Blanchod had indeed delivered it to Vergara.

Both detainees assure sources of the case, they have not yet been investigated by the public prosecutor Corfield. Not only did Costilla Blanchod fall, he was disaffected: the scandal cost the post to the chief commissioner of No. 16 in Villa Ponsati, sources in the Security Ministry confirm.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, and in an atmosphere of criminal riots across the country, lThe provincial force registered two leaks from its police stations in the course of a month. Last Sunday at No. 4 Llavallol, eight detainees filed the bars and fled after threatening an officer, three were recaptured and five remain at large. Six other prisoners escaped in late March from the 5th Police Station in the La Cañada de Quilmes neighborhood. They smoothed down a ventilation grille and reached the street after climbing onto a terrace and jumping. Four of them were recaptured soon after. The flight was reported by the sectional police themselves after making a routine count in the cells.