The story of Batman Beyond is back in DC Comics – Tomatazos

Those DC fans who were conquered by the story of Batman beyond, which started on television and from there jumped into the comics, you should be happy, because, recently, it was announced that it will continue thanks to the anthology series Batman: Urban Legends. The story was written by the writers of Star Trek: Year Five, Jackson lanzing Y Collin kelly (via ComicBook.com).

Batman beyond watch an elderly Bruce Wayne pass the costume and duties of a Gotham City vigilante to Terry McGinnis, a high school teenager who locates the Batcave and discovers the millionaire’s secret identity. The animated series premiered in January 1999 and ended in December 2001, after 52 episodes spanning three seasons and one movie.

Although, at first, the idea of ​​a Batman from the future seemed like it would not be a good story, the reality is that critics and fans of the Dark Knight received it well. For this reason, the news that McGinnis’ adventures will continue should cheer more than one.

Through his Twitter account, the same Jackson lanzing broke the news about Batman Beyond’s return to DC Comics in Batman: Urban Legends. The artist Max dunbar, the colourist Sebastian cheng and the signmaker Aditya bidikar They are also part of the team that will be behind this number.

BATMAN IS DEAD. LONG LIVE BATMAN. BATMAN BEYOND is back in “WAKE,” a 30-page cyberpunk mystery from @Max_Dunbar, @adityab, @SebastianArtista and Lanzing // Kelly Hivemind We are storming Neo-Gotham, and it will never be the same again.

The new number will arrive on September 14 and Lanzing also took advantage of his Twitter account to delve into the importance that the character of Terry McGinnis has had in his life. He also made it clear that they plan to alter the world of Batman Beyond in some meaningful way.

Like Nathaniel Richards and Dick Grayson, Terry McGinnis was a character who found me just when I needed him. It has meant the world to @cpkelly and me. Watching the series together with our friend David was one of our first traditions. I can’t wait to take you back to the future.

And so it goes: ‘Gotham will never be the same again’ is not a quick promise. We love the classic Batman Beyond, but it’s time for Terry to face a new paradigm. We are destroying toys and building something new. Something noir. Something beyond.

Batman beyond is one of the few stories created for animation that made the leap to the continuity of the comics. In 1999, the team behind Batman: The Animated Series He launched Batman beyond as a spinoff designed to appeal to younger viewers with its teenage lead character.

In 2015, DC Comics relaunched the series Batman beyond. Set within the main DC continuity, the series saw Tim Drake as the main character rather than Terry. In 2016, that series ended, and a new Batman Beyond series for the DC Rebirth era was released in its place, with Terry again in the title role. That series ended in December 2020. The new Batman: Urban Legends story will likely pick up where the latter left off.

