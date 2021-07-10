The story of Ataúlfo Morales, the engineer who created the most famous mango in Mexico

Thanks to Ataúlfo Morales, the Mexican mango is meatier, smells richer and has more flavor than other species produced in various parts of Asia.

When it starts to get hot, there are few things as enjoyable as snacking on fruit, adding chamoy to it, and eating it before sitting down at the table. It happens in all Mexican homes: at snack time, you can’t miss jicama, carrot, cucumber and watermelon. Only the most knowledgeable will also add mango. Despite its natural appearance, this fruit would not be as we know it without the intervention of Ataulfo ​​Morales: the engineer who managed to optimize his edible part so that we could literally get more juice.

Ataúlfo Morales: the man behind the contemporary mango

Not many photographs of the master of the mango are preserved. Born in Chiapas, we owe Ataúlfo Morales the fact that the fruit we know today in Mexico have that slim and slim shape, which optimizes the total area of ​​use of the fruit. Unlike the other species —such as Manila—, the Ataúlfo mango has less bone and more ‘meat’, so that there is more product that we can take advantage of to eat.

In 1948, the engineer achieved this modification by genetic means. Although to this day the genealogical tree is unknown – so there is no record of who the progenitors of the fruit are – this mango was product of natural hybridization. Furthermore, it is undeniably of Mexican origin, and since its creation it has been accepted in international markets.

Despite the fact that the bulk of world production is still in Asia – with a crushing 77% of the harvest worldwide – the Ataúlfo mango has gained popularity for its flavor and juiciness. Unlike other types, ours has a average weight of 350 grams per piece, is uniquely sweet and meaty.

From Mexico to the world

There is no tastier sensation than walk into a market and smell the fruit stalls. In most of them, when it starts to get hotter, it smells like mango. We even owe that joy to Ataúlfo Morales, the engineer from Chiapas who thought of optimize the taste, color and smell of summer fruit par excellence in Mexico.

According to EMEX, the mango season starts in February and runs until August. However, as temperatures get warmer, the fruit becomes larger and more usable. Currently, 10 states of the Mexican Republic they produce mango in these months.

Currently, Mexico exports up to 370 thousand tons of the product internationally. Mainly to Japan, the United States and Canada. None of this would be attractive to the outside without the contribution from Ataúlfo Morales: the man who preferred to get more juice out of mango.

