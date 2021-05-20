The story of an artist who gave up drugs and gangs to design outfits for famous boxers



Saúl Álvarez himself was the one who sought out the talented designer.

Photo: Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images

Within the discipline of boxing there are endless stories that relate personal improvement. People who, through sport, they managed to get ahead and overcome dark paths of life. An example of this is the story of Javier Zinzun Jr: a young designer who changed he left the bad steps for wasting creativity in suits for Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

In an interview developed by Lester Silva, Zinzun recounted the difficulties that he suffered many years ago. His adolescence was spent in California. In this city was part of famous gangs and was constantly linked to drug and violence cases.

However, his contact with “Canelo” Álvarez gave a radical change to his life. The designer recalled that it all started after Zinzun designed a set for him to the super lightweight boxer, Ryan garcia.

Designer Javier Zinzun Jr. of I GOT MY OWN BACK Becomes Ambassador for WBC Cares Read Here: https://t.co/ouEz3uW9Az #boxingheads #boxing #boxingnews #boxen #boxeo # 拳击 # ボ ク シ ン グ #Boxe #Tinju # 권투 # боксом Forum Comments: https://t.co/yPIuuWqU3J pic.twitter.com/Eaq14iK5Hs – Ringnews24 🥊 (@ ringnews24) January 16, 2021

“‘Canelo ‘looked at a suit I made for Ryan Garcia in red that bore his name on the chest and legs. I realized that this design is used a lot in the fashion industry (…) Then one day ‘Canelo’ went to visit Ryan to one of his fights and that’s when he saw his suit and said to Eddy Reynoso: ‘Find out who made it that design ‘”Said the young designer.

The contact with Saúl Álvarez marked a turning point in the life of Zinzun Jr. It seems like something out of a typical movie story, but in reality, The Mexican boxer was looking with great interest for that mysterious Ryan García designer.

“They told me they were looking for me in the ‘Canelo’ gym because they had liked one of my designs (…) I thought it was not true, I thought it was a jokeZinzun recalled. However, it was not until the Mexican boxer himself contacted the designer to ask him take measurements in your own home.

“For it was an honor. I went to ‘Canelo’s’ house to take his measurements and design him a pair of shorts for his fights (…) for me it was a dream come true see him with one of my designs ”, confessed Javier who became one of the most important designers for boxers.

Currently, Javier Zinzun works for the campaign of the World Boxing Council. The young designer is in charge of dressing champions like ‘Canelo’, Ryan García, Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez, Frank ‘Cuban Flash’ Sánchez, among other fighters. In this way and thanks to the support of one of his greatest idols, Javier is one more example of personal improvement in the world of the ring.

With information from TUND.