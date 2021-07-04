The story of Agent Orange, the Vietnam War bioweapon that continues to claim lives

45 million liters were sprayed on Vietnam as a biological weapon during the War. For more than 40 years, the population continues to face malformations and contaminated land.

During the Vietnam War, as a war strategy that immobilized the locals, the use of ‘Agent Orange’ was proposed as a effective alternative to doing unexpected damage. The United States has never been held responsible for dropping this powerful herbicide on Lao civilians. Years after hostilities ended, ethnic minorities in both Asian countries continue to suffer the consequences of interacting with Napalm: one of the more corrosive biological weapons of which there is a record in history.

To flower of skin

Photo: HOANG DINH NAM / .

The toxin that makes Napalm so powerful is TCDD. With this, the possibility of destroy vietnam foliage, so that the American soldiers could locate them more easily. Between undergrowth and density of the forest, they could hardly have had a chance to gain ground on the Vietcong, the local Armed Forces.

In addition to being lethal to plants, this toxic component is corrosive to the skin. After leaving acne-like skin lesions, in its wake, leaves black burns. Once it enters the body, however, it generates grave repercussions on internal organs —Particularly in the liver. It was thus that more than 45 million liters of Agent Orange were sprayed from helicopters and US planes over the jungle and the town.

In total, there is a record that the United States sent 6 thousand missions to devastate the jungle from Laos and Vietnam with Agent Orange. Contrary to popular belief, he is not known as such because of an espionage code. It was simply the color with which the barrels were labeled with the active substance. A series of orange stripes were the indication for it to be used: ready to destroy. The wounds are still on the surface about the victims.

Biological weapons, biological victims

Photo: HOANG DINH NAM / .

The Vietnam War took place between 1965 and 1975. During that decade, the hostilities of the United States against the forces of the Vietcong could do little to defeat the warlike strategies of the locals. Even though American soldiers they failed to win the armed conflictThe truth is that Agent Orange continues to claim victims, almost 50 years after the end of hostilities.

Beyond the people who died between that tragic decade for Asia, the problem with biological weapons is that they are perpetuated in the organisms of the survivors. The war ends abroad, but remains for generations in people’s bodies. In addition to the inevitable consequences for the metabolism of those who received the substance directly, the pregnant women they also suffered the harmful effects.

Many of the fetuses who received Agent Orange directly from their mothers they were born with malformations. Generation after generation of people in Vietnam have been born ill as a result of the intrauterine interaction with agent orange. Although various people affected by this biological weapon have joined in civil society organizations to demand their war rights, their demands have fallen into a black box, with no response.

