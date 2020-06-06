After 33 years of experience, Grupo Laberinto continues its history with a new generation of musicians committed to following in the footsteps of the founders of this group that is identified for singing horse corridos.

Emerged from Ciudad de Obregón, Sonora, in 1987, the band has recorded 39 albums, the last one called La historia continues, from which My potra, a single that entered with the right foot into the market in Mexico and the United States, and which in Central America is number one.

“Our album is called that, because the experience of the gentlemen who founded this group is conjugated, which are Serapio Ramírez, Andrés Martínez and Joaquín Rabago, with the new generation that we are learning from them,” Abel López, showgirl and singer, told Notimex. group presenter.

He explained that the style of Labyrinth has remained throughout these 33 years, singing romantic themes, ranches, tropical, but especially horse racing corridos.

“The group entered the market for horse racing, it was the first band to do it, nobody dared to sing this, at the time Antonio Aguilar or Vicente Fernández did it, today 33 years later many bands do it, but Laberinto does it doing since 1991 ”, he referred.

He pointed out that the passion for music has been key to having a loyal audience, in addition the discipline of the founders is something that stands out, for which he assured that as part of the new generation of Labyrinth he has the commitment to continue with this dedication to the public.

Among its plans, the group will make a duet album, although they already have the artists who will collaborate, they still cannot reveal names until production is completed.

Despite the fact that they are not currently generating income due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly affected many companies, and the music industry has not been the exception, Grupo Laberinto remains optimistic that the crisis will pass soon, and when it is time to return to the ring they will do everything, so while they are respecting sanitary measures.

“We go out every weekend, our routine is to travel, hotels, roads, airports, dances, restaurants, public, apapachos, photos, all this has changed due to the pandemic, but of all the bad things, we rescued that we have health and we are close to our families ”, he concluded.

