The story behind the Red Cross volunteer that has moved Spain

What are the criteria for choosing sunglasses correctly?

Shutterstock / GtsAfter the last year of uncertainty, lockdowns and a curfew, almost all of us look to the coming summer months with hope, confident that thanks to vaccination we will be able to enjoy the good weather. We are eager to make plans that allow us to recover outdoor activities, those that include the sun or water among their main components. In this context, it will be important to be careful and take precautions to protect ourselves from the sun’s rays. Not only avoiding them during the central hours of the day, but also using creams, caps and also, of course, sunglasses. Face and cross of UV rays The ultraviolet (UV) radiation that we receive from the sun has very beneficial effects on our health. The synthesis of vitamin D occurs in the skin as a result of a chemical reaction that requires the presence of this radiation. And do not forget that this vitamin plays a key role in the state of mineralization of our bones. To maintain adequate levels of vitamin D, a fair-skinned adult needs 20 to 30 minutes of sun exposure three times a week, revealing an area of ​​skin equivalent to the face and forearms. But what happens if we overexpose UV radiation? Which has detrimental effects on health. Specifically, on the skin it causes sunburn, allergic reactions, accelerated aging and various types of skin cancer. In addition, UV radiation is associated with alterations in the immune system. Excessive sun exposure is the leading preventable cause of skin cancer. The eyes do not come out unscathed either. This same radiation is responsible for alterations such as photokeratitis, pterygium or cataracts, if it is received in excess. And yet we tend to downplay it. According to the information provided by health professionals in the Costa del Sol area, included in the “SOLUDABLE” campaign, dependent on the Andalusian Regional Government Health Department, the protection most frequently used is to remain in the shade or under the umbrella, followed by avoiding the central hours of the day, protecting yourself with caps or hats. Sunglasses are in fourth place. Sunglasses also on cloudy days Focusing on eye protection, we must always bear in mind that the use of sunglasses is as important for children as it is for adults in all seasons of the year, but especially in summer. in which there are more hours of light and we also make more life outdoors. It is also good to remember that even when it is cloudy, we are exposed to UV light in addition to visible light. Sun protection lenses would also be especially indicated in certain environments or activities. For example, any activity in the mountains or near reflective surfaces, such as the sea or snow. Sunglasses are not classified as a medical device, but rather as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This allows us to find them in a wide variety of establishments, not only health, since their sale is liberalized. The bad thing is that sometimes the sites where we can buy them do not provide us with all the guarantees of protection for the eyes that they should. For this reason, wearing sunglasses that do not meet the desired requirements in terms of sun filters can lead us to think that we are protected from UV rays when, in reality, an inappropriate filter makes us in a situation of greater risk that if we do not carry anything. The use of glasses with dark, colored lenses or with other filters, such as mirrored or polarized, must guarantee that, in addition to filtering, absorbing or reflecting part of the visible light incident on the eye, UV radiation is totally blocked. Wearing dark glasses that do not guarantee UV protection is even more dangerous for the eyes than wearing nothing. Shutterstock / Norman Nick How to choose filters There are general guidelines when choosing sunglasses. Some are related to the color of the filters: Green for farsightedness, because it slightly alters the colors; Brown increases the contrast and is more recommended for myopic people; Gray is the one that best respects natural colors because it filters all wavelengths more uniformly. Others, like yellows and oranges, are special for low light conditions. They are the ones that provide the most contrast, and for that very reason they are not recommended for solar use. If we look at its use, we must bear in mind that the glasses that we are going to use for day to day are not the same as those that we are going to take to the beach. Or those that we will use for snow or mountain sports. The level of protection of the lens is reflected in the Sun Filter Category, a number from 0 to 4 that indicates the amount of visible light (not UV) that the lens absorbs. Regardless of the filter we choose for our sunglasses, the essential thing is to ensure that they filter 100% of UV radiation. It is also important to remember that we will sunbathe trying never to look directly at it (not even with sunglasses). These precautions should be extreme in the central hours when the sunlight is strongest. In this way, we ensure that we maintain good visual health throughout life. The Optician-Optometrist is the professional who knows these needs and who can, in any case, make the best recommendation according to the needs of each person. This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. 