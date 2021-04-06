The story behind the photo of Norma Duval

In rigorous black and with a neckline more typical of a theatrical event than a vaccination day, Norma Duval You have already received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. Did it last week and the photograph with the nurse inoculating the preparation made rivers of ink flow.

With 65 just turned 65 and in the purest style of North American actors who have already posted similar images on social networks, he explains that he followed the advice of one of his sons to immortalize the moment.

With his gesture he wanted to set an example and demonstrate – despite the express prohibition of taking photographs at the Zendal Hospital – that vaccines are safe and that deniers should reconsider their slogan. Quite a success that has made him upload followers on Instagram, where it is already considered a myth.