The story behind the most viral photo of Philip of Edinburgh and the queen

The death this Friday of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99 has served to recall many images of a long and eventful life. But there is a photo that is being especially viral on social media.

It is a tender image taken at Windsor Castle in 2003, in which the Queen, Elizabeth II, she laughs with her husband, who is dressed in the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, dressed in the famous bearskin or tall hat made of bear hair.

In social networks it has been spread that the Duke he had disguised himself without the queen knowing it to surprise her and that the monarch’s smile was due to the moment she realized it.

But as The Sun collects, the story It is not like this.

My favorite picture of Liz & Phil. One day without telling her he put on a palace guard uniform and took up a regular guard position along a walkway as she was leaving. This was the moment when she noticed.❤️ pic.twitter.com/beRwHIZ3hk – RW Nutjob (@ RWNutjob1) April 10, 2021

Chris Young, from the Press Association agency was the only photographer present at the review of the elite regiment of the Queen of the Grenadier Guards, where the photograph was taken, and he made things clear.

Young revealed that the finding of a swarm of bees spoiled the event, which forced the royal beekeeper to be called to remove them. “Some of the guests weren’t sure if they should move, but eventually they all had to retreat,” Young said.

Both the queen and the prince had to join the flight, and it was then that the photographer caught the monarch’s amused expression. “I recognized that it was a human moment”, said the photographer.