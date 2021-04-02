The story behind the 13-year-old who said she got pregnant with a 10-year-old boy

The 13-year-old Russian teenager who catapulted her fame on social networks by lying with the story that she had become pregnant with a 10-year-old boy, is pregnant again; or at least, that’s what he announced through a post on instagram.

Darya Sudnishnikova, now 15 years old, shared an image of a positive pregnancy test on her social network account.

“I’m surprised. It seems that I am pregnant again. From Pasha? ”, Read the message that accompanies the photo.

“Could it be a pregnancy? We had sex with protection, if that matters ”, argues the so-called“ influencer ”.

This time the girl would be pregnant with her boyfriend, a young man a year older than her (16).

In August of last year, Darya gave birth to their daughter, Emilia.

At the time of announcing the pregnancy, the young woman alleged that the father was an alleged boyfriend of 10 years.

The story generated such controversy that it led to her gaining followers on social media.

In full pregnancy, the young woman confessed that the story of the pairing with the under 10-year-old was not true, and that she had made it up out of fear of revealing that she had been raped by a 15-year-old teenager.

The criminal investigation of the case remains open and the police would have obtained DNA evidence from the baby as part of the investigations, according to the report by The Sun this week.

Despite her young age and the controversy surrounding her story, the girl decided to have the girl and earn a living from posts in cyberspace in which she sometimes appears with the little girl.

Darya’s income is reported to be nearly £ 5,000 a month or nearly $ 7,000 for the content she posts on Instagram, 12 times the average salary in the Krasnoyarsk region where she resides.

The young woman has said that with her exposure in networks she does not need to go back to school since it generates “more money than ever” to support herself and her daughter, but that for her sake she decided to resume classes.

It is not clear where Darya’s parents are and their relationship with the minor.