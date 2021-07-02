The story behind THAT photo of Lady Di asleep at an event

On nineteen eighty oneShortly after marrying Prince Charles and becoming Princess of Wales, Lady Di was captured taking a little nap in the middle of the official event. The truth is, we do not blame her, as she had only been in her new official position for three months and the commitments and protocols simply bored her. Yes, it has happened to all of us somewhere.

The “Boring” event in question took place at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, for the opening of the exhibition “Splendours Of The Gonzagas”, to which she wore a large lilac dress signed by the designer duo Bellville sassoon (Belinda Bellville and David Sassoon). With this incredible dress and cute gesture, Princess Diana was nicknamed “Sleeping Beauty”.