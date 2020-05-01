Ricardo Cortés, ideologist of Susana Distancia, explained that he created the character to strengthen social distancing measures in Mexico

Ricardo Cortés, the ideologue of Susana Distance, a character created by the Government of Mexico to ensure the measures of social distancing, He explained that his intention in creating it was that “people understand what sometimes costs work to transmit” in terms of responsible behavior in the face of a pandemic like the current one.

Cortés, who is the holder of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, had the idea “with a good friend from the office” after realizing that there was an “easy pun” in the name of the official plan in front of the COVID-19, which the Government called National Day of Healthy Distance.

From there we put it to the design team and they already introduced us to Susana Distancia as they know her. Since its first version, the design has changed a bit, more stylized, but the idea remains, “he says.

The Mexican superheroine, who according to the last report lives with 19,224 infected and 1,859 deaths from coronavirus, wears a suit in shades of pink and blue and poses with open arms to maintain the separation, a design that involved “one click at first time”.

There was no need to have multiple versions. A very striking color palette was used and a character with a calmness and sweetness that is not at odds with the superhero that she should be, “Cortés said after assuring that his boss and the person in charge of fighting the pandemic in Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, “He was fascinated by the idea.”

A success is networks

Susana Distance She also fell in love with social networks, where she was received with fervor between admiration and irony. In just over a month, the superhero of this pandemic accumulates around 52 thousand followers on Twitter, where she was and still is the protagonist of numerous memes.

“I was surprised by the connection that people made much more positively than negatively,” celebrates the creator on the other side of the phone, although, ready to laugh and familiar with the multiplier effect of networks, he agrees that “all memes are great “

People started making jokes that are very much about our culture in Mexico. Good jokes, teasing jokes, ”he said.

Beyond jokes, Mexicans are following the indications of Susana Distancia regarding mobility, according to its ideologist, who maintains with data from Google that “at least more than half and sometimes more than 70 percent of people are leaving attending entertainment venues. “

Empowerment of women

The surgeon highlighted another quality of Susana Distancia: her ability to empowerment of women “In a country where there is still a fairly high degree of machismo.”

Mexico registered more than a thousand femicides -assassinations based on gender- during 2019, according to official data, and in the country ten women are murdered every day.

For this reason, Cortés, with a long-range perspective, insists that “empathizing with empowered women in this country would also be very important.”

But the function of Susana Distance It does not end there, but “has come to stay in the minds of young and old, adolescents, adults and older adults” in each winter season, where respiratory illnesses are exacerbated, and whenever you can help with other matters. .

It will serve us right now for COVID-19, but also for many things. It is Susana Distancia in matters of gender violence, for example. Susana Distancia can recommend her healthy diet to reduce the epidemic of obesity and overweight that our country has “, reflects Cortés.

With information from EFE