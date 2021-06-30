The story behind Rosalía’s penis bag

Rosalía at the 2020 Grammys (Photo: Jordan StraussGTRES)

It is common for Rosalía to accumulate headlines for the eccentricities that she keeps in the closet, but her latest accessory takes the cake. The Catalan has shared several images of her look on her Instagram profile on the bed of what looks like a hotel room.

The singer has combined her white knitted dress with a gold bag with a sculpted penis that has not gone unnoticed by her followers. It is the Mini Erect Dick Bag ‘Gold’ by Belgian artist Stef Van Looveren and, as its name suggests, the protagonist of the design is an erect penis. It is made by hand and, in the artist’s words, “it should be treated like a sculpture”.

Van Looveren, a multidisciplinary artist, has created this collection of bags in collaboration with the designer Ninamounah for her FW21 Seduce Me collection and in the range there is also a design with a vagina and an intersex one. In addition to the gold models, the bags are also available in other colors, although in these designs the penis is not erect.

To buy the bags it is necessary to make a pre-order request on the artist’s website, where the price of the designs is not revealed. “Molded in a diverse range of real bodies and representing various types of genitalia, DPA bags are intended to be as inclusive as possible and to celebrate the distinction between ‘sex’ and ‘gender,” Van Looveren writes on his website. .

Van Looveren, who studied at the University of San Lucas in Antwerp (Belgium) and the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London, uses her photography, video installation, sculpture and also fashion work to address the issue of gender, the result of her self-exploration.

“I firmly believe that art can …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.