Transcription:

After the video game crisis of 1983 and the recovery of the console industry with the NES in 1985, the world of platforms was dominated by a character: Mario the plumber, the Nintendo mascot. With its arrival on the console market and after all the drama of the development of the Nintendo Playstation, Sony needed something to confront the video game giant and his favorite character. That came in the form of a small mammal with a very different attitude to that of the Italian, and made the competition very clear with a commercial where he stood in front of the Nintendo offices, saying that his worst nightmare had arrived. Today we are going to see the story behind Crash Bandicoot.

Naughty Dog wasn’t always the first party studio with huge productions as we know it today. The studio started in the video game industry since 1985, developing games for Apple II, DOS, Amiga and the Atari ST. His first attempt at the consoles was with the Sega Genesis and the RPG Rings of Power in 1991 and later with Way of the Warrior, a game that appealed to Mortal Kombat fans, but for the 3DO in 1994. The 3DO development cycle It had been very difficult and sales had been low, so the company decided that an equal effort seemed not worth it. In search of what would be the home of their new game, they thought about the Sega Genesis and its 32X, but it also had very few sales.Meanwhile, Nintendo was preparing a new machine, but they kept hermetic and did not speak to Americans and for that Naughty Dog looked for other options.

Sega, like Sony, was working on a new platform, so they asked both for information to make a decision. Jason Rubin and Andy Gavin, who at that point were basically all Naughty Dog, wanted to get into 3D, which was the newest thing at the time and they wanted a piece of that three-dimensional cake. With that ambition they imagined what it would be like to play a 3D platformer, which in their head translated into seeing the character’s butt all the time, so they called the concept « sonic’s butt. »

For this task they needed new members, and they met with Rubin’s friend, Dave Bagget, and with the vice president of Universal Interactive Studios at the time, Mark Cerny. The three of them would finish putting together the concept of the game and decide which platform would host the title: the studio paid Sony $ 35,000 for a PlayStation development kit.

One of the main reasons to go with this new console is something that differentiated it from Sega and Nintendo. Nintendo had Mario, Sega Sonic, Playstation had no pet and it was a role they were willing to fill.

With the concept and the platform, it was time to create this potential pet. The influences were Sonic and the Tasmanian devil, because they wanted to find an animal and caricature it to fit in a video game. 3 animals reached the final stage: the vombatid or Wombat, the rat Kangaroo or Potoroo and the Peramelidae or Bandicut.

The latter was chosen, although for a moment in development the protagonist’s name was Willie the Wombat, but they had to change it because there was another intellectual property with the same name, plus they thought the name was very ridiculous for the final title. of the game.

The classic home screen

In the period from September to October 1994, Andy Gavin and Jason Rubin were trying to give personality to this marsupial, which they still called Willie. They wanted to make it crazy and fun, and they had one thing very clear: they should never speak because they believed that the voice rarely hits the personality of the expressions and movement transmitted, and that distracts the player from what they really wanted to communicate with him. character.

Designing Crash was not being an easy task, so they hired Hollywood designers to bring to life a character who, in their words, had to combine the gameplay of Mario or Donkey Kong Country with the animation of a Looney Tune or a cartoon from Tex Avery. The idea to bring these entertainers was from Mark Cerny, but Gavin and Rubin were thinking of combining the best of Hollywood in games (since then Naughty Dog had this goal). It was Charles Zembillas and Joe Parson who took on the task of giving Willie life. The idea was that it didn’t have to look like a Wombat, so the final design looked more like a Bandicoot, which ended up sealing the character’s destiny.

The design of another key piece of the game was the villain. They wanted me to have a big head, since Jason Rubin was a fan of pinky and brains, he had to have little minions like weasels in Who cheated on roger rabbit? This, in addition to the work of the animators who used the concept of a mad Nazi scientist in the world of the supersonic, gave life to Doctor Neo Cortex.

With all this cartoonish world generated and the conceptual arts of the game environment: jungles, forts and other places that the artists imagined would be typical of a villain like Dr Neo Cortex, now they had to find a way to make everything work on the Playstation. For this they used machines such as Silicon Graphics, 5 Indigo 2 teams, with a cost of approximately $ 75,000 dollars, which at that time were used to make films such as The Terminator and Jurassic Park.

The adventure begins

During development, Andy Gavin realized that they needed more polygons on the screen to be able to represent the world they had in mind; They had the equipment to achieve the animations, but they lacked the power to achieve it. Gavin was given the task of studying the architecture of the playstation and found that there were some design decisions that were creating a bottleneck in the capacity of the machine, a few libraries that held back the processing power of the console.

With this discovery he went to several people from Sony, who gave him details of how the console worked and that helped him to overcome the limits they had. Basically, they hacked the Playstation to deliver the power it could, making it think that everything was fine with its structure, but squeezing it beyond what Sony had thought.

Crash Bandicoot looks and plays very differently from other playstation games, mainly thanks to the techniques that Naughty Dog invented to be able to present his game as he had idealized. Starting with the animations, the console could not execute the amount of calculations necessary to get all the crash polygons to move at 30 frames per second.

The solution was to remove non-essential parts of the animations, theoretically reducing the number of vertices; in some, even the skeleton on which this animation of the character was based. The result was a much easier graphics package to handle by the PlayStation’s graphics and processing units.

They did something similar with the levels, where instead of filling the console memory with a level and reading that limited space, which was 2 megabytes, they divided the levels into packages, which are constantly being read from the disk, which was practical uncommon, as the disks were basically empty space before Naughty Dog created this style of data reading.

The levels were divided into small pieces of data, which were constantly read from disk to extract the information; What Naughty Dog did to compensate for the latency in the disk reading was to create a system where movement through the level, in any direction, allowed the part to be loaded on the screen and to collect data that would be used in the future.

This blew the minds of the engineers behind the PlayStation test team, because at the processing level Naughty Dog had circumvented the console’s library access system and created his own. Finally, in the graphic section, what surprised them was that they had never seen a game constantly access the data on the disc, only on loading screens. Naughty Dog ended up patenting this process.

After months of working days of up to 12 hours, Crash bandicoot was shown at E3 in 1996. All this engineering allowed us to deliver a game that looked like no other in the system, its animations were amazing and it had worlds full of color and detail. . A technical wonder for the moment. Its launch was a direct competition for Nintendo’s 3D platform game, Super Mario 64. After seeing the potential of this game, Sony purchased the distribution rights from Universal, to ensure that the game and future iterations would come out on its hardware. .

Crash Bandicoot sold well the first year, and something extraordinary: each year that passed the game sold more than the previous, amassing a significant number of units that gave way to more games and Crash Team Racing. This title gave a great boost to Naughty Dog and allowed the existence of the studio that we know today, whose foundations are always to innovate, bring elements from other media to games and excel at it.