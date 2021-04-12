The storm “eats” a beach in Guardamar

Jorge Paris

ATLAS04.12.2021 – 21: 23h

Once again, a maritime storm has swallowed again the little sand that still remained on the beach of Babilonia, in the town of Guardamar del Segura, Alicante. This Monday, the owners of the few houses located on the first line were watching with concern the proximity of water to their homes, while it sneaks through the foundations weakening the structure of these ancient constructions. A problem that comes from afar, when at the beginning of the 90s a breakwater was built at the mouth of the Segura river, to the north of this small paradise that has been saved from the wild urbanism that has affected much of the Alicante and Valencian coast . Since then, every time a maritime storm occurs, the sea threatens this beach that it began to be inhabited more than 100 years ago.