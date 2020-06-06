Miami, Jun 6 . .- Tropical storm Cristóbal has strengthened a little in the center of the Gulf of Mexico heading north and is expected to make landfall on Sunday off the coast of Louisiana (USA), according to the National Hurricane Center (CNE).

However, Cristóbal will continue to leave heavy rains in the last few hours in the Mexican states of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, already severely affected by the floods, before approaching the south American coast.

In the United States, it is expected to cause strong winds and rains, storm surges and floods in Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, with accumulations of up to 12 inches.

The Miami-based CNH on Saturday issued tropical storm alerts for the state of Louisiana between Intracoastal City and Morgan City, and between lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

Likewise between eastern Morgan City and Okaloosa and Walton counties in northwest Florida.

Storm surge alerts are also in effect between the Indian Pass and Arepika (Florida), between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Ocean Springs (Mississippi), between eastern Morgan City and that same mouth, as well as for Lake Borgne (Louisiana).

Christopher was formed from what was left of the Pacific storm Amanda, which left death and destruction last weekend in the region.

In recent hours, Cristóbal has strengthened somewhat with maximum sustained winds at 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers) and is moving north at about 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers).

It is currently 365 miles (590 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River on the South American coast, and its center is expected to move over Louisiana on Sunday and Monday, then to Arkansas.

Christopher is the third tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began last Monday and is forecast to be “above normal,” according to US and academic authorities.

The Colorado State University (CSU) disclosed this Thursday that it expects 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 of them of a higher category, an even greater activity than it had anticipated last April, while the CNH calculates from 13 to 19 Tropical storms.

A normal season has 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major ones, i.e. 3, 4, or 5 (the highest) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

.