David Bisbal He has said through his social networks that he will be a father for the third time in a photograph in which he poses in the garden of his house with his young son, Matteo, in his arms, who has just turned one year old, his wife wearing a summer dress and her eldest daughter, She, nine years old, the result of his relationship with Elena Tabalada.

“Verified I am in love with my family and we are very happy that it continues to grow. 4 months ago we received the best news, baby on the way !!!! Soon we will be 5”, he wrote Bisbal in your account Instagram.

Rosanna looks bright and already with a slight tummy who takes the singer’s daughter in his hands and the congratulations were immediate.

The announcement was made precisely when the Mother’s Day in Venezuela, as he points out Rosanna in your account Instagram with the hands of the whole family on his tummy.

“Verified the family continues to grow and we can not be happier! Baby on the way # 4 months The second Sunday in May is celebrated” Mother’s Day “in my Venezuela and in several countries of Latin America. I take this opportunity to congratulate you and send you all my love. Happy mommy day! “

The couple married in a romantic and simple wedding two years ago. “Nor in dreams would we have imagined a more perfect wedding: romantic, emotional, discreet and in the most absolute intimacy. We are very happy and very excited and we want to share it with you,” he said at the time. Bisbal.

During the pandemic the singer has not been inactive and has starred in a home video of the song “If she loves you”, along with Aitana.

“In reality the true confinement is that of those who are in hospitals, sick with the coronavirus and they have to be alone lying on a sofa, because there are not even enough beds for them, “said the singer in these weeks in which he pointed out that he has done a lot of sports and has taken advantage of being with his children.

Moments in which he has been ordering photographs and taking advantage to unleash his creativity with painting, one of his great hobbies.

