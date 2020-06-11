Edith Márquez is established as one of the best interpreters in Mexico, but when she was assigned to enter Timbiriche in the late 1980s in place of Mariana Garza, she had to earn her floor right.

said to the program “The minute that changed my destiny”. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Edith has always been honest when talking about her time in Timbiriche, where she shared the stage with Paulina, Alix, Thalía, Diego, Erik and Eduardo Capetillo.” They were a perfect age for bullying. The slogan was ‘this is the new one, so that the place wins’. I suffered a year, they made foolish pranks to me, at that time for the age that I had it gave him more importance; They were very practical jokes, disconnecting the microphone, emptying the fire extinguisher under the door, a series of very difficult situations for me, “he told the program” The minute my destiny changed. “

the singer felt insecure“I felt that they were all beautiful and that I was a stick without a joke”, although it was also noted that Edith was different from the rest because of her education. “data-reactid =” 28 “> Márquez was part of the group during a time of It was a great success, in addition to appearing on the popular program “Single Dad” with César Costa. However, the singer felt insecure, “I felt that they were all beautiful and that I was a stick without a joke”, although it also showed that Edith was different from the rest because of her education.

Edith recalled, who due to his romance with one of the musicians, did not live together with his colleagues as much. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 29 “>” I did not fit in because I came from a very traditional and very beautiful family, without offending others, and they came from families not so well. From the outset, that did not allow me to fit. They were like two sides, the side of the musicians and the Timbiriches. It took me a year to earn the place, I said to my parents, ‘I don’t want to go anymore, I have a hard time,’ “recalled Edith, who, because of her romance with one of the musicians, also did not live with her peers as much.

And although Márquez’s experience was shortly before the age of 20, Lola Cortés lived the same thing during preadolescence, when she was part of the musical “Vaselina” starring the members of Timbiriche. His experience was not the best. “It’s like being in a school, I imagine this type of movies like” Heavy Girls “and things like that, I was like the nerd. It was very difficult for me, there are no nice memories, they are not the best.”

She hardly talks about it, but in an interview several years ago, Lola did confess something that reflects a lot of what happened: “To date, there are people who can’t even say ‘hello’ to them. Alix painted my line. The problem was that I said ‘well, show me that you are very talented’. But it was ‘Are your pants not branded? Oh, I traveled to I don’t know where.’ “

Cortés counted. “data-reactid =” 34 “> In order to fit in, Lola tried alcohol and smoking.” I really got to do things that I say, where was I going? I mean, smoke and smoke at age 13. It was those pajamas where everyone ended up lying on the floor, we had to perform, and all of them raw, at 14 years old! There was no adult, “said Cortés.

Lolita Cortés confirmed that the members of the group were heavy, but “more Paulina”. No wonder that recently, Mariana Garza also confirmed that she has no relationship with “La Chica Dorada”. “I do not shit, but I do not take, because indeed we do not agree on almost nothing, we agree on many years of life, I admire many things, but there are no coincidences”, he said with Adela Micha. “data-reactid =” 35 “> Lolita Cortés’s mother confirmed that the members of the group were heavy, but” more Paulina. “No wonder that recently, Mariana Garza also confirmed that she has no relationship with” La Chica Dorada “He doesn’t shit on me, but I don’t get along, because we did not agree on almost nothing, we agreed on many years of life, I admire him many things, but there are no coincidences,” he said with Adela Micha.

Who has never escaped the press before questions about his former colleagues, is Erik Rubín, although he always does so in moderation. However, it seems that whoever was Paulina’s heartthrob has been the bond that continues to unite Edith with Timbiriche.

Edith appeared in surprise at the group’s concert in Puebla, and later, Rubín and Márquez sang together a Timbiriche medley. “data-reactid =” 41 “> In November 2017, Edith appeared by surprise at the group’s concert in Puebla, and later, Rubín and Márquez sang together a Timbiriche medley.

Victor Hugo O’Farrill, commented in an interview: “An open situation was never handled, but under the water. We could not reach out and restrict her from a relationship that she wanted.” “Data-reactid =” 43 “> Maybe you never know exactly what was happening inside the group, but it is known that Sasha Sökol had an affair with producer Luis de Llano. In this regard, the other founder of the group, Víctor Hugo O’Farrill, commented in an interview: “An open situation was never handled, but under of the water. We also couldn’t reach out and cut off a relationship she wanted. “

commented to TV Azteca. Even Sökol has defended that romance with someone much older than her. “With the age difference there were things very close, and we nurtured ourselves, we filled ourselves up and we did very well”, Sasha said about her relationship with the producer. “data-reactid =” 44 “> It seems that everyone missed the ‘little’ detail that Sasha was a minor, as Mariana Garza said:” At that time, I saw my friend in love. Cartitas, you turn red, “she told TV Azteca. Even Sökol has defended that romance with someone much older than her.” With the difference in age, there were things very close, and we were nourished, we filled up and we did very well, “she said. Sasha about her relationship with the producer.

Apparently the members of Timbiriche not only faced fame at a very young age, but also with situations typical of an adult that took them to the limit. This was recalled by Paulina Rubio in 2018: “When we were in Timbiriche the competition was incredible for dominating, for singing, for shining a lot; and now when you realize that it was a platform that was preparing you for the jungle, because the music, the world is a jungle. “

