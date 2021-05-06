The Stockdale paradox or why it is not always good to be so optimistic (even in a pandemic)

There are five million Spaniards who have already received the complete schedule of the COVID-19 vaccine, which implies that we have reached the vaccination goal set by the government for this week on time according to the deadlines given a month ago. It is good news based on indisputable data.

Given the progression of vaccinated, many are already predicting that we will achieve group immunity this summer. Others are more pessimistic. There are also cases like India, where the good news brought with it an excess of confidence and a relaxation of precautionary measures, contributing to the country becoming the epicenters of the pandemic.

Is it good to give such a positive message? Is it better to give a negative message? Doesn’t going back and forth between positive and negative messages produce some unease and mistrust? What is the most successful strategy?

Neither optimism nor pessimism

Very good news is being published about COVID-19. We have four vaccines approved in the EU in a pandemic year. Spain has arrived several days before the first checkpoint established by the Government in early April, when it set its vaccination targets divided into five deadlines to reach 70% of the population fully vaccinated by the last week of August. We have, therefore, already 5 million Spaniards fully vaccinated, and 12 million with at least one dose.

Once we have a minimum of 50-70% of the vaccinated population, one of the first things that can be done to return to a certain normality is to withdraw the mandatory use of a mask outdoors. And as the vaccination data are, and according to the calculations made by Duke University (United States) from the projections for 2021 of the manufacturers (they estimate the production capacity of the companies at 12,000 million doses), there will be enough doses to vaccinate against COVID-19 to 70% of the world population, that is, to get group immunity.

However, throughout the pandemic, optimistic news has been published that later were not so optimistic, deadlines have been set that have not been met, wrong solutions have been proposed, it has even been stated that the pandemic itself was not a problem. greater than that of a flu. It does not follow from this that we are now making the same mistake, but it could be that we are. It is possible that we are not contemplating some variable and, since we have a fragmentary knowledge of the situation, we make wrong assumptions.

Faced with the inherent uncertainty of a pandemic, then, the media, policy makers and other relevant actors they may choose to breathe optimism rather than pessimism. The problem is that if too much optimism is introduced and that optimism is frustrated again and again, then the result can be counterproductive.

It is what in psychology has come to call Stockdale paradox: too optimism can lead to frequent disappointment, entering a kind of emotional roller coaster.

The name of the Stockdale paradox comes from Admiral James Stockdale, an American prisoner from the Vietnam War who was repeatedly tortured for eight years. The concept was eventually popularized by writer Jim Collins in his book Companies That Stand Out. Stockdale explained that the prisoners who died the most in Vietnam were the most optimistic, those who kept repeating that they would soon be out of there, that they would be home by Christmas, and so on. When their forecasts were not fulfilled, they were discouraged, and then they placed the forecast at another close date. Another date that once again discouraged them. And so on.

The contradictory dichotomy inherent in the paradox contains a great lesson in how to achieve success and overcome difficult obstacles. He also directly criticizes the unbridled optimists and those vacuous positivity salespeople whose advice permeates almost every self-help book.

The paradox, then, reinforces the idea that you can be positive and believe that you will overcome all difficulties while, at the same time, you face realistically the negative facts of your current situation.

According to Collins, companies that face an uncertain scenario and do well are companies that do not make short-term plans, but those with flexible planning. That is, they adapt to the circumstances, continually evaluating and reassessing the situation, and communicating the data with transparency at all times. In the context of the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will happen, only what will happen, and sometimes not even that, so it is particularly necessary to communicate with transparency.

Perhaps you should choose to publish the objectives, but also the impediments that may arise along the way. It may not be convenient to ensure anything in such an unstable scenario, because, if too many forecast errors are chained, people may simply stop trusting such forecasts.

Establishing dates or years as a kind of return to normalcy is also tricky because, given the current situation, We may never return to “normal”, or it will take us a long time to reach it: in addition to the pandemic itself, later a long period of economic, political and social instability that we are unable to imagine is likely to extend over time.

Intrinsic and extrinsic survival

According to psychologist John Leach, who has devoted his career to studying the survival of human beings, there are two types of behavior to survive: intrinsic and extrinsic. The intrinsic survival it is supported by our daily, regular and routine behaviors within our regulatory environment. The extrinsic survival refers to the new behaviors that we need to survive in an environment or situation that we have not experienced before: from a shipwreck to a kidnapping, or a global pandemic.

Part of the current exhaustion and unease arises from the fact that our intrinsic survival mechanisms (basic behaviors such as entering a building or greeting a friend) require continuous reassessment: new prophylactic measures, social distancing, curfews, etc.

Leach’s research suggests that people who survive the imponderables of life can regain cognitive function quickly after the event, accurately assess their new environment, and take goal-directed actions to survive within it. This is the equilibrium that facilitates Stockdale’s paradox: the realism to leave behind the intrinsic mechanisms of survival and the deep-seated faith to learn from the new.

These approaches do not hold that people should not try to change external conditions, nor that we should not have emotional responses to them. People are not robots. The Stockdale paradox is a lesson for those responsible for managing information, who perhaps should act in a more notarial and transparent way, more like robots, breaking down the tasks and objectives that you want to achieve, without slipping false hopes. Arguably the most important job a leader has in a crisis is consistently articulating this purpose and connecting the tasks of each day.

Leaders in a crisis must motivate people to overcome uncertainty and hopelessness, but not through lighthearted talk or wishful thinking, but by constantly reiterating the organization’s purpose, concrete goals, risks and the alternative paths available in case a change of strategy is necessary. What neurobiologist Angela Duckworth defines as true determination in her book Grit: The Power of Passion and Persistence: It is not the fixation on an end goal, but the ability to evaluate and review lower-level goals and tactics based on changing circumstances.