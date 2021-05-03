The stock market is also in tune and may rise another 5% until August, according to BofA

The stock market is targeting the bikini trade. The experts of Bank of America they believe that Euro Stoxx 600 it may still rise another 5% between now and August, as the rebound in the world economy is “partially offsetting the drag from rising bond yields.”

In this sense, from BofA they maintain their bet and their recommendation to ‘overweight’ cyclical stocks over defensive ones. In addition, they downgrade to ‘underweight’ the food and beverage sector.

The experts of the US investment bank also continue to position themselves in favor of value against growth, and continue to overweight banks against utilities and pharmaceuticals, to which he rededicates the ‘underweight’ advice.

AN INDEX AT MAXIMUM OF ALL TIMES

Let’s go back to the Euro Stoxx 600. The index that includes the 600 companies with the largest market capitalization in Europe receives this report from BofA in the area of ​​historical highs, at 437.66 points. A few weeks ago, on April 6, the technical analyst of Bolsamanía highlighted that, at that time, it accumulated a rise of 62% from its minimum in March 2020.

Now, Rodríguez emphasizes that the selective “it has been in free upload for four weeks, in which the price is setting all-time highs, although narrowly, but above the previous ones registered in February 2020 in the area of ​​434. “

Rodríguez points out that this week’s maximum was 442.66, and the intraday historical maximum was recorded last week, at 443.61. “It is giving clear signs of strength, but it is already up almost 65% from its March 2020 lows, which anticipates some correction that will drain its important rises,” he argues.

“The important thing is that the index is clearly bullish, but we would appreciate it clearly breaking into weekly and monthly candles above those 440 points approximately “, he concludes.