The term “bailout” by the European Union continues to have a stigma that makes no government want to use it and use euphemisms that try to hide reality. In the case of the 2012 bailout, the term coined by Luis de Guindos was “loan on very favorable terms”. This weekend, Pedro Sánchez has inaugurated the expression for the new rescue that we are going to receive: “precautionary line”. Of course, “without conditionality” or “men in black”.

“The ESM [Mecanismo Europeo de Estabilidad, el fondo de rescate europeo], the precautionary line that the Government of Spain has agreed with many European governments, precisely, can’t be called ransom“Sánchez assured in his weekly address this Saturday.”Rescue yes there was then, to the financial sector. These precautionary lines of the ESM have nothing to do with a rescue, because the only conditionality is that it be used for health expenses. “He added, referring to the loan of 41,000 million in 2012 to rescue the savings banks.

In fact, to mark distances with that rescue, he assured that this time there will be no “men in black”: “The so-called Troika, the so-called men in black, that we have known, for example, when the financial sector in our country has been rescued in previous legislatures.”

But the reality is, if we understand bailout as an EU loan like 2012, yes we will be rescued again; and, in fact, the instrument is going to be the same, the ESM. At the moment, Sánchez himself has already confirmed that he will request funds from another European program called SURE to finance the cost of ERTE and does not rule out using the money that the ESM has offered us to finance health expenses, which would save us 2,000 million in interest.

SÁNCHEZ HAS REQUESTED MORE THAN THE RESCUE: SUBSIDIES AND EUROBONOS

The most striking thing is that the Spanish Government is not only going to use the rescue, but pretends to go further and that, instead of loans, Europe gives us “transfers”, that is, “non-repayable grants”. If a loan is not a ransom, a subsidy is undeniably so, and that Spanish demand is still on the table despite the negative of Germany and the rest of the central countries of the EU. Sánchez even tried to reach the maximum of the rescue, the eurobonds -which would mean that the entire Union assumes our debts- or a debt mutual fund, an approach that has already been ruled out.

Refering to conditionality, at the moment it is only a finalist: That the money be used for sanitary expenses (“or derived from the Covid”, Sánchez added, opening the door to spend the money on other things). But if the EU is forced to lend us more money because the deficit soars to the levels predicted by analysts like Deutsche Bank or because the ECB cannot continue buying debt at the current rate, no one doubts that in return tough demands will be placed on us to cut public spending (Lower salaries for officials, reduce the structure of the State, lower pensions, cut expenses of all kinds, etc.).

RAJOY ALSO DENIED IT WAS A RESCUE

During the Rajoy government, the word “rescue” was also stigmatized, and it was also denied that there was any conditionality referred to economic policy. The then Minister of Economy, Luis de Guindos (Today Vice President of the ECB), denied that it was a bailout like those of Greece, Portugal or Ireland because it was limited to the financial sector and called it “a loan on very favorable conditions”. In fact, Rajoy assured that thanks to this aid “the complete rescue of the country” had been avoided. Regarding the periodic visits of the “men in black”, Guindos maintained that they limited themselves to examining the evolution of banking and not the fulfillment of conditions related to the public deficit.

However, in his appearance in the committee of investigation of the financial crisis of Congress in 2018, Guindos did use the word rescue.

