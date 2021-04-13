The “sticky” variant of covid that is affecting young people the most

The variant of coronavirus B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, is more contagious and sticky and it affects young people more than the original strain, but does not appear to aggravate the disease once contracted.

This is suggested by two new studies, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health. Both reports agree that in patients hospitalized for the British variant no more serious covid-19 episodes have been detected than in patients admitted with the conventional strain, although it has been confirmed that it is more easily transmitted.

“Our data provide an initial assurance that the severity in the hospitalized patients with B.1.1.7 is not markedly different severity in those without it, and this study provides a model for answering the same question again as we move into an era of emerging variants, “the Lancet Infectious Diseases study investigators noted.

The report states that “patients with B.1.1.7 were younger and they had fewer comorbidities than those with non-B.1.1.7 infection, possibly representing the potential and generalized increase in transmission of this variant in the community. “

On the other hand, this variant is also especially sticky. “Variant B.1.1.7 has mutations that allow it to adhere more to cells and be more sticky,” explained the doctor Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Proof of the greatest affectation among young people is that la B.1.1.7 is now the dominant strain in the United States. As reported by the CDC, cases of variant B.1.1.7 have already been reported in all 50 states.

The doctor Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), has acknowledged that “we are seeing these increases in income in young adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinatedAs an example, last March, New Jersey recorded a 31% increase in hospitalizations for covid-19 among young adults ages 20-29, according to figures provided by the state health commissioner.