the stick to the PP still resonates

Jorge Javier Vázquez in an interview in ‘Tot es mou’. (Photo: TOT ES MOU)

Jorge Javier Vázquez has given an interview to Helena García Melero in Tot es mou, from TV3, in which he has talked about Desmontando a Seneca, the play with which he is touring the country.

But not only about art has the presenter of Sálvame spoken. As is customary for him, Vázquez has had no problem talking about political news and the hate speech that is spreading in Spain.

At one point in the talk, the topic of the docuserie that Rocío Carrasco has starred in Telecinco has come up. For Vázquez, the most surprising thing has been to find the denial of gender violence discourse. The presenter has taken the opportunity to talk about the parties that support this type of speech.

“We do not have to be surprised at what is happening if there are political parties that are promoting … if there are parties that are saying that gender violence does not exist, that they are against the laws of the LGTBI collective. That there are parties that go hand in hand without blushing at these parties: read PP ”, he stated resoundingly.

The presenter considers that “what we cannot do is put our hands to our heads when things like the ones that are happening happen”: “We are encouraging this type of situation to happen. This is a continuous fight and if you lower your guard a little, you will always see a lot of intolerant people ”.

Jorge Javier believes that all television programs that do politics “must do a great exercise in self-criticism” and rethink “if they have to continue giving so much voice to people who have undemocratic ideas”: “You cannot be tolerant of intolerant people. That is not freedom of expression. That speech creeps up ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.