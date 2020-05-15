The Argentine player granted an interview for the newspapers Sport and Sports world in which he spoke about confinement and returned to controversy with Setién about the role of the Catalan team in the Champions League.

FC Barcelona has already returned to training, respecting the security measures in place against the Covid-19, and is preparing for the return of LaLiga.

In this context, Leo Messi has given an interview for Sport and Mundo Deportivo in which he talks about returning to training: “Returning to training is being a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue to take all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors. “

The Argentine is optimistic for the return of the competition: “This break may end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will leave doubts, because we will check the level we have or we may have when we start “he said.

In principle, LaLiga Santander will resume, although with the Champions League there are still some doubts. About what Messi does not doubt are the possibilities of the Catalan team in the continental competition, although for this they must change their way of playing after the draw harvested in Naples in the first leg of the round of 16, and he did not hesitate to leave a message to his coach: “What I think is that the coach misunderstood what I said or explained what he wanted to say wrong. What I said is that playing as we had been playing the last games before the break, it seemed clear that we were not enough to win the Champions League. “

“I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that you can win all that is left, but not by playing in the way we have been playing. Now, everyone has their opinion and they are all very respectable. Mine is based on I was lucky to play the Champions League every year and I know that it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing, “added the player.

One of the complaints of the Barcelona players, precisely after the Naples game, was the club’s little background and Messi was asked about possible reinforcements for the new campaign: “On the subject of transfers, there are some people in the club who are in charge and must choose what they think is best for the squad. It is clear that in this current situation everything is going to be rarer also in the market and it is necessary to be fine and correct to be able to improve what is already we have, “said the Argentine player.

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

