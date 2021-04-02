The stick of ‘Socialité’ to his ex-partner Alexia Rivas, leaving her in evidence and with María Patiño hugging her

The journalist Alexia Rivas worked in the Socialité program, of Telecinco, until an oversight caused that appeared half naked in a YouTube live of the communicator Alfonso Merlos.

As a result of that Alexia Rivas, who is now a contestant on Survivors, stopped working on the show. TONowadays, his fellow editors have been upset because, they say, Alexia Rivas would have complained of a lack of support when that incident happened.

To show that they were by his side, they have reproduced during the program presented by María Patiño a audio that Alexia herself sent and in which she says she feels sheltered by their peers.

“I have been aware that Alexia has spoken with colleagues to which he has repeated who had not felt supported by you and me, although I take it for granted, that she had felt alone, “said Patiño.” It seemed so unfair to me … “, said the presenter.

“We have proof that she was wrapped up during the #merlosgate, Most of his colleagues wrote to him, we asked him how he was doing… “, said one of the reporters of the program.

They would then play Alexia’s audio, in which she would say phrases like, “I’m grateful you’ve all been so cute to me.” “I am moved by how dear I am to you“or” I am a sweetheart of companions. ”

“Alexia was telling around that the presenter of the program, which is me, was influenced by the director and that he didn’t have the ability to say what he wanted freely “Patiño complained.

“I hope and wish for Alexia that she is consistent with what she says and consistent with what she does, and that it does not handle different versions because now, from our freedom, we can see it, analyze it and even judge it“, Patiño exposed on the participation of Alexia Rivas in Survivors.