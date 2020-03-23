The stepfather of Enrique Iglesias died, in Spain, by Covid-19

The Spanish Carlos Falcó died on Friday March 20 at a university hospital in Madrid, which had been admitted as a victim of the coronavirus. Falcó was the husband of Isabel Preysler, mother of Enrique Iglesias, and the father of Tamara Falcó.

The Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, was already affected by the coronavirus and is that whoever his stepfather was, the businessman Carlos Falcó, died last Friday of pneumonia derived from Covid-19.

Falcó, 83, was married to Isabel Presley, the singer’s mother, for about five years. From this relationship, Tamara, half-sister of Enrique Iglesias, was born, who dedicated an emotional message to her dad on her Instagram account.

“This photo describes my relationship with my father. Daddy, you do not have Instagram, but as always you find out everything I do, that you know that I love you and you are the best father I could ever want. I love you ”, he posted.

Falcó and Presley met in the late 70s, when she was still a partner of Julio Iglesias, father of the interpreter of El perdedor, and in 1980 they married.

It is known that the businessman of the wine and edible oils industry, entered the hospital for coronavirus, spent two days and then the death was recorded. So far, the singer has not commented on it.

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and its artists have organized the campaign, #YoMeCorono, which is to raise funds for medical research to find a cure for the disease.

This virus has affected members of the Spanish artistic union, since the tenor Placido Domingo He tested positive for the virus, as did actress Itziar Ituño, who plays Inspector Murillo, in the series La casa de papel. (Ntx)