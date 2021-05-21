The steering wheel, with 17 times more bacteria and viruses than toilets

Did you know that a car’s steering wheel can contain up to 17 times more bacteria and germs than a toilet seat? We tell you the disinfection solution that companies such as Hyundai, Kia or Samsung already use.

May 21, 2021 (1:25 PM CET)

The steering wheel it is without a doubt, one of the elements of the car that concentrates more bacteria, germs and viruses, just like We have already told you on many occasions. Being in continuous contact with our hands, its disinfection is essential … but it can also play tricks. As happened, for example, to Dr. Yoo Soo Young, a university professor of automotive engineering and a former Kia Motos test and racing driver in Seoul.

East popular South Korean pilot had to leave the competition completely due to continuous bouts of rhinitis, headaches and abdominal pain caused by the disinfectant products their companies used to kill germs and bacteria that concentrate on car steering wheels. And, as this expert engineer has discovered, this element is capable of concentrate up to 17 times more substances that are harmful to our body than a toilet seat. Yes, as you read it.

Faced with this problem, Dr. Yoo Soo Young took advantage of his profession and knowledge to develop, together with his research team, new safer disinfectants. Thus, based on the biocidal properties and chlorine dioxide, achieved a solution capable of releasing these substances in a more controlled, continuous and safe way. The result was a new slow dispersion gel and a nanofilter structure that guarantees its viricidal, bactericidal and fungicidal power but always below the threshold that is considered dangerous: between 0.01 and 0.02 ppm before the recommended maximum of 0, 3 ppm.

Already used in a way very popular throughout Asia for air purification and surfaces in closed spaces, especially now with the current coronavirus pandemic, Large companies such as Hyundai, Kia or Samsung already use the solution regularly named Dr. Sheeld. According to laboratory tests, its effectiveness is 99.9% in the elimination of bacteria and mold, 99.93% in the virus elimination and 99.8% in deodorization.

Now this nuevo ideal purifier for the vehicle arrives now in Spain. And it does it at a very affordable price, advertised at 16.90 euros for each stick, which guarantees effective disinfection 30-40 days per unit. You can find it, according to Dr. Sheeld herself, in pharmaceutical and health product distributors, security and prevention companies for industries and in large supermarkets, pharmacies and parapharmacies. There are also three types: for vehicles, for homes and for refrigerators.