THE STEEPWATER BAND – TURN OF THE WHEEL

Despite the title, don’t worry, THE STEEPWATER BAND’s new album is not an unexpected turn, nor a change of course, nor a course to the uncertain and unknown. Rather, TURN OF THE WHEEL is simply putting new tires on a vehicle that already had them worn out from so much taxiing and a life without events such as the death of the manager or the departure of members. Tires that maintain a similar pattern to the old ones. but because the vehicle is renewed, it circulates with new vigor, and the new bassist Joe Bishop does not make people cry for a long time, and producer Jim Winters knows the band and has not been squeamish when it comes to giving birth and It empowers the compositions of the members of the band that, like the previous album, have been combined in the contribution of the composition.

Sometimes the fact of having to distribute compositional tasks leads to conflict results, but in others, as in the case that happens, they lead to the assumption of responsibilities with the consequent family union, for this reason the LP sounds like a return to normality, to the familiar to the essences for it any follower of the band will be rewarded.

The opening “Turn Of The Wheel” immediately makes you happy as those alternative Steepwater guitars are there marking the song’s progressions. They are the band and they sound as expected of them. «Trance !, is pure American rock from the 70s while« Running From The Storm »keeps you well on the road with those Radio Rock guitars, maybe it would need a bit of a rough look and a biker sound more than chevrolet but it is still remarkable. “In The Dust Behind” is a remarkable Stones ballad. Much more outstanding after those two correct numbers is “That’s The Way” with the shadow of the Crary Horse meandering, but with the grace of a good entry from another of the novelties of the lp such as the incorporation of guests in this case the sax of Terry Tritts and the Chris Grove keys that are imposing giving a rock psychedelic atmosphere. “Big Pictures” returns without hiding any affinity or trick to the classic Neil Young sound of the seventies. If they previously proclaimed themselves lovers of the Stones, now they do it undoubtedly with Crazy Horse. “Please The Believer” is recovering the classic essence of the group, polishing the brand of the house or polishing its symbol by letting the guitar loose. “Lost On You” puts us under the spell of the Texan blues a la ZZ Top, and “Make it Rock” puts the Exile stones under the seats like a heater again. The final two songs mark a drop in speed that has already finished filming, “Abandon Ships”, it is a beautiful half-time that sounds in the last moments of mileage when one recalls the landscapes left behind and the closing song, “The Peace You’re Looking For »is an equally impressive halftime finale with sound characteristics typical of the Beatles” White Albúm “

The Steepwater Band in «Turn Of The White» have not lost their way or thrown the legacy overboard, they have simply sat down and normalized their career creating a classic work in its form and simple in the conception of ideas, that is to say They have released a remarkable rock album, period.

2020-04-27

