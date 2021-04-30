the Steel receives in its fief the Novelda

04/29/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Next Friday at 7:30 p.m. the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Steel and to Novelda on The Fornàs.

The Steel He reaches the fifth match with the intention of improving his numbers in the tournament after having drawn 2-2 against him Sports crevillente in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the three matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 21 goals in favor and 28 against.

Regarding visitors, the Novelda was imposed on Paternal 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Sanchez Y Toni, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Steel. Before this match, the Novelda they had won in two of the four games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a balance of 23 goals in favor and 32 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Steel he has won once and has drawn once in two games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Novelda he has a balance of two draws in two games he has played so far, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away games.

The rivals had previously faced each other in The Fornàs and the balance is one defeat and two draws in favor of the Steel. In addition, the visitors accumulate two matches in a row undefeated at the stadium of the Steel. The last time they faced the Steel and the Novelda in the competition was in December 2019 and the match concluded with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Novelda.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Steel is ahead of the Novelda with a difference of four points. The team of Santiago Martinez He arrives at the match in third position and with 24 points before the match. As for the visiting team, the Novelda, is in eighth position with 20 points.