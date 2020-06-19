Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Do you have a PC game in your sights? We recommend that you be a little patient before buying it. What happens is that the Steam summer sale will start very soon and it seems that it will come with surprises and rewards.

As previously leaked, the Steam Summer Sale will kick off on June 25 at 12:00 PM Mexico City time. In other words, it is less than a week before we can enter the Valve store and review some of the discounts that different distributors will offer.

Now, everything points to the fact that, as usual, the Steam summer sale will come with some mechanics that will make it more interesting. We say this since information from Steam DB suggests that there will be mysterious cards for the Steam summer sale.

That’s not all, as this edition of the sale season is also expected to include features like community rewards, animated avatars, and avatar frames. That said, there are no more details about it yet.

Mysterious cards 🃏 for the upcoming Steam Summer Sale 2020 are dropping! It will begin on 25th. We expect this sale to introduce features such as community rewards, animated avatars and avatar frames. Countdown: https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2 – Steam Database (@SteamDB) June 18, 2020

And you, what do you expect from the summer sale of Steam? Tell us in the comments.

