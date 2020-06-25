Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The day has come! After months of waiting for it and a lot of leaks, Steam’s summer date is finally here. In it you have the opportunity to acquire a lot of PC games without making your portfolio suffer from more.

The Steam summer sale started today, Thursday, June 25 at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time and will last for 2 weeks. This means that you have until noon on July 9 to take advantage of these promotions.

But what kind of offers will you find on Steam? There’s a little bit of everything. For example, relatively recent releases like Borderlands 3 or Half-Life Alyx are offered at a reduced price. On the other hand, there are several games with up to 75% discount and others that you can take for less than $ 120 MXN.

Here are some of the offers that caught our attention:

Steam Summer Sale

Mordhau – 20% discount ($ 223.99 MXN).

Resident Evil 2 – 50% discount ($ 432.99 MXN).

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 35% off ($ 844.34 MXN).

Pathologic 2 —58% discount ($ 135.23 MXN).

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 20% off ($ 1039.29 MXN).

Titanfall 2 – 67% discount ($ 152.99 MXN).

Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom Pain – 70% off ($ 257.99 MXN).

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 40% off ($ 779.40 MXN).

Borderlands 3 – 50% discount ($ 449.50 MXN).

Cities Skylines – 75% discount ($ 67.49 MXN).

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 50% off ($ 649.50 MXN).

Outer Wilds – 33% discount ($ 156.00 MXN).

Buy games and earn points

As usual, Steam prepared an interesting mechanic to accompany the summer sale on Steam. With it you can get different types of stickers or points.

For every $ 25 MXN you spend during the Steam Summer Sale you will receive 110 points. This amount can be spent on games, DLC, hardware, applications, soundtrack or other content that is sold within Steam.

These points can be used to personalize your presence on Steam or premiere other members of the community.

And you, will you take advantage of any of these promotions?

Follow this link to see more news related to Steam.