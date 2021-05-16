The stay passes through the Nova Creu Alta

05/16/2021

Act. At 10:48 CEST

EFE

Sabadell wants to add their third victory in a row in the Nova Creu Alta and incidentally leave the relegation zone against a Tenerife that seeks to clear up doubts and also achieve a victory that gives them half salvation.

Both are separated in the classification by seven points. The Catalans are 40 and one of the permanence. Sabadell, who already won 1-2 at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López, could make it full against the Canarian teams after winning their two commitments against Las Palmas.

Both the coach Antonio Hidalgo like the defender Oscar Rubio they spoke during the week that the permanence happens to win in the Nova Creu Alta. The victories against Mallorca (1-0) and Rayo Vallecano (2-0) broke the five-month winless streak at home. Of course, the stumble in Oviedo (2-1) and the victory of a direct rival such as Cartagena in the Espanyol fiefdom reduce the margin of error in the harlequins.

Sabadell recovers cash with respect to the last commitment. The midfielder is back Adri caves and the lateral Josu Ozkoidi once his sanction has been served. There are up to seven players who are one card away from suspension with special incidence among attacking players. A) Yes, Stoichkov, Edgar, Guruzeta, Nestor Y Heber they have four cards.

Among the casualties, there is another forward as is Alvaro Vazquez injured knee. After being out for several weeks, the midfielders could enter the squad Angel Martinez Y Antonio Romero.

Tenerife have only won in one of their eleven visits to Sabadell. Of course, it was in the last previous match between the two in 2015 and with a 1-3 win. He clings to that memory after five consecutive games without winning in which he has seen his advantage reduced with the relegation places to six points. And it is that Tenerife faces his visit to Sabadell with the aim of achieving a victory with which to certify the permanence and arrive without qualifying urgencies to the last three days of the championship.

For this, the staff of Luis Miguel Ramis He will have to improve his performances as a visitor, since he has only won one game in the second round on the road and has only been able to score one goal in his last seven outings.

The blue and white approach will be again conditioned by the casualties, especially in the center of the defense and in the midfield, both due to the injuries of Bruno Wilson, Carlos Ruiz placeholder image, Ramon Folch Y Gio zarfino as for the sanction of Alberto Jimenez.

They are also not available for Luis Miguel Ramis the attackers Borja Lasso Y Alex Bermejo, while recovering Valentín Vada.

The main doubt in the starting eleven is the companion of Nikola Sipcic in the center of defense, for which there are two main options: delay the midfielder Sergio Gonzalez or locate in that demarcation Alex Munoz, a player who this season has always acted as a left-back and who, although he has recovered, has not played for more than a month.

This Sunday’s game becomes important to the extent that in the following the Blue and Whites will face Mallorca, which may be at stake to certify the direct promotion, in addition to the possibility of preventing Sabadell from cutting distances in the classification.

– Probable lineups:

Sabadell: Mackay; Jaime Sánchez, Juan Ibiza, Grego Sierra; Óscar Rubio, Undabarrena, Adri Cuevas, Pierre or Josu; Stoichkov, Néstor and Guruzeta.

CD Tenerife: Dani Hernández; Moore, Sipcic, Sergio González, Pomares; Aitor Sanz, Javi Alonso; Nono, Shashoua, Vada; and Fran Sol.

Referee: López Toca (Cantabrian Committee)

Stadium: Nova Creu Alta

Hours: 2:00 p.m.