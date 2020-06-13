Mexico City.- In the New Normal stage, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, called again for Mexicans to stay home.

Through a video, the official explained that at this moment the entire country is at a red light, the highest level of danger of Covid-19 contagion.

He noted that while the epidemic continues, stay home if possible. If you don’t have to go out, go for food, or go out in an emergency, stay home. Try not to meet someone else until the epidemic ends. “

“The Covid-19 epidemic is not over. At the traffic light the whole country is red, therefore we must keep a healthy distance. The vast majority of activities remain restricted, ”he posted on Twitter.

He said that when the red light remains red, one should not go out into the street, nor congregate in the squares, nor have normal work or educational activities.

“There are activities that are of greater risk, those where we meet in public squares, parks, gardens or beaches, or in closed public spaces. Shopping centers should not open yet, churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship should not open yet.

He said that each state is having different speeds of the epidemic and in some they will reduce infections to start recovering some activities.

“But in all cases it must be done in an orderly, supervised, controlled manner, because if we do not do it this way the epidemic will rebound”, he pointed out.

