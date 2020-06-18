The Albacete City Council will pay tribute to Andrés Iniesta with a very special statue that recreates the moment of his goal for the Netherlands, the goal that gave Spain the World Cup in 2010. The Town Hall has postponed the inauguration of the monument to the footballer due to the coronavirus, but the final result was revealed and the surprise is than Iniesta appears naked.

Quickly, social media boiled and joked with the sculpture, flooding Twitter of funny memes about the statue of Iniesta. Despite the fact that from the Albacete City Council in which it is a sketch and not the definitive statue, hundreds of users flooded the networks of jokes about the figure, in which Iniesta appears naked shooting at the door. «The image is not of the final work of the sculpture, but of a sketch in clay, a previous step to the bronze casting. In the definitive sculpture the athlete appears with the sports equipment », pointed out the Town Hall after seeing the stir caused.

The presentation of the statue was to take place on July 11, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the World Cup in South Africa, in which final Iniesta scored the only goal. But it has been decided to postpone this act and the new date will depend « on the evolution of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and the restrictions that the health authorities dictate. » However, Twitter users have been unable to contain themselves and have filled the network with memes like these:

