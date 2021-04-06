The Statue of Liberty in an image from the set of Spider-Man 3

Principal photography of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” It has ended, as we know that the main cast are already in their homes, but there are still breadcrumbs to be found in the Atlanta area. Today the Houston Coley Twitter account has published one of those “remains” that the set has left, although it has later been deleted and it has been after accounts that have recovered these images.

The accessory combines two iconic elements at a bus stop: the Statue of Liberty holding up Captain America’s shield. At the same time we can read “Meet the new (and tallest) New York Avenger” and the hashtag #MyLibertyAvenger. By the looks of it, this piece of the set was started for a “key” scene in the movie.

The legacy of the shield is a central theme in the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which we remember is set about two months before “Spider-Man: Far from Home”, and it is logical to assume that ‘No Way Home’ will be located, at least, just after the end of ‘Far from Home’. This could perhaps indicate that months after the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the issue of the shield will continue to be interesting for citizens.

Likewise, we have the fact of having New York, classic logic of Spider-Man in the comics and that it was an absence in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” we only had it in that final scene . There are already many who are imagining a shot of Spider-Man in the Statue of Liberty, although this is for the moment simple speculation / fan wish.

For now, we continue without official synopsis and without official details of what we will see in theaters next December 17.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.