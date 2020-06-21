League of Spain

The statue of Iniesta naked already had a reaction from the Spanish footballer

Miguel Machado

June 20, 2020, 06:55 p.m.

The former Barcelona player had a statue in honor of the World Cup goal in 2010.

Andrés Iniesta is one of the great figures who passed through Barcelona and one of the players with the longest history left by Barcelona. The attacker was one of the stars of the Barça club.

In addition, he was world champion in 2010 with Spain after a superb entry. In tribute to the matter, the player had had a statue made in Albacete, but generated criticism for appearing naked. It should be noted that it has not been completed.

After this, now the statue is already wearing pants and the current player in Japan reacted and thanked, with laughter, for putting shorts on the tribute done.