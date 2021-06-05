The statistics of Spain each time it has played in La Cartuja

06/03/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

The Spanish team will have their home in La Cartuja in the first phase of Euro 2021. Spain will face Sweden (14/6), Poland (19/6) and Slovakia (23/6) with the aim of achieving one of the first two places that give access to the round of 16. The four best third parties in each group will also get their ticket.

The historical precedents in La Cartuja are favorable to the Red with a record in six games of four wins and two losses. The stadium opened in 1999 and Spain played two games that year. They defeated Croatia 3-1 and lost to Argentina 0-2.

La Roja would play again at La Cartuja the following year, 2000, and would suffer a new defeat, this time against Netherlands 1-2.

From then on a period of 12 years of absence was opened that was broken with a match of Spain against China in 2012 with a 1-0 victory for the national team.

The last two duels are very recent. In November 2020, Spain achieved a historic 6-0 defeat of Germany to qualify for the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League and, this same 2021, the team of Luis Enrique defeated Kosovo (3-1) in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.