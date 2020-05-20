When talking about mental strength, the names of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic they always come to mind as the most outstanding on the circuit in recent years and probably, in all of history. Would Roger Federer enter that group among the most powerful mentally? There are several ways to measure this feature of the game and one of them is match points both saved and wasted. A way to overcome adversity or take advantage of an opponent. Analyzing the numbers of the three in their careers, the Swiss is one step behind compared to his Big Three teammates.

Roger has wasted 46 different match points spread over 22 different matches that he ended up losing, as can be seen in the statistics collected in Tennis Warehouse. Interestingly, 22 are the games he won in which he had a match point against, having saved 62 match points. They are not bad numbers, but analyzing everything, Novak and Rafa are far ahead of the Swiss in this statistic.

Of those 62 match points saved, Federer never saved any during a final. The most were in a semifinals, in the 2014 ATP Finals against Wawrinka, when he saved four. Instead, he did stop earning match points in finals. Against Nadal in Rome 2006, Del Potro in Indian Wells 2018 and the Wimbledon 2019 final against Djokovic. Precisely against the Serbian he has a special via crucis and that is that Nole has raised six match points in three different games, semifinals of the US Open 2010, semifinals of the US Open 2011 and that final of Wimbledon in 2019. In all the times, the Serbian ended up winning the match.

Roger has never raised a match point against Rafa or Djokovic and later ended up winning the match. Names like Hewitt, Agassi, Ferreri, Roddick or Wawrinka appear on his list, but none of the Big Three or Big Four.

Rafa Nadal, for his part, He has only wasted 22 match points in eight different games that he ended up losing. Instead, he saved 31 in 14 different games. The Spaniard did raise an adverse situation like that before his maximum rivals, Federer in that aforementioned final in Rome in 2006 and Djokovic in the Madrid 2009 semifinals, where he raised three match points.

The one who scares by their numbers is Djokovic. The Serbian has only wasted seven game points in his career in matches that he ended up losing. Youhzny, Nadal and Cilic can be proud to appear on this list. 47 are the match points he saved, spread over 15 matches he ended up winning. To Federer, three times, as we say and to Murray in the final of Shanghai in 2012, although he could never do that to Rafa.

On the official page of the ATP, in the ‘Under pressure stats’ category, which compiles the statistics of moments of tension as a percentage of break points converted and saved, as well as tiebreaks won and decisive sets achieved in their matches, the leader Overall in overall terms during his career is Novak Djokovic. The Serbian has taken a whopping 73.5% of the decisive sets of the games he played, as well as 44.4% of the break points he has. Second in the table is Pete Sampras, followed by Rafa Nadal, who closes the podium being the one who gets the most break points. Federer appears fourth, leading over his Big Three teammates in break points saved and tiebreaks won.

