The statistic that shows that Chris Paul is the “god” of the bases

The statistic that shows that Chris pauHe is the “god” of the bases in the NBA presently and possibly from history.

The star of its Phoenix Suns, Chris paul, is in its own territory when it comes to the efficiency of the shipowners of the NBA. He currently has 45 games with more than 10 assists and zero turnovers, something no player has done as well as him.

The next point guard to do this is two-time champion Rajon Rondo, but the current Los Angeles Clipper player only has 13 games with this stat.

This just goes to show how iconic Chris Paul is. Nicknamed “Point God”, he is also known for elevating the winning culture of each team he goes to. He was traded in the offseason to the Suns and look where he has brought them: to the top Western Conference of the NBA. Paul also helped the Suns end their 10-year playoff drought.

Games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers by an active player: 44 – Chris Paul

43

42

41

40

39

38

37

36

35

3. 4

33

32

31

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

2. 3

22

twenty-one

twenty

19

18

17

16

fifteen

14

13 – Rajon Rondo

12

11 – Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry

10 – LeBron James pic.twitter.com/nnj48WvV5L – StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2021

Apart from the Suns, Paul was also instrumental to the Houston Rockets when they reached the Western Conference Finals of the NBA in 2018. If Point God hadn’t suffered an injury, who knows what would have happened. In addition to the Suns and Rockets, Paul was also a part of Lob City’s days during his time with the Clippers, an exciting time for the franchise.

It will be interesting to see how far you can Chris paul lead the Suns in the playoffs. He’s been a great fit alongside star Devin Booker, as the two are one of the most lethal baseline players in the game. NBA. Not only is Paul so efficient in the statistics department, but he’s also a great leader both on and off the basketball court.