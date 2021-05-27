The statistic that predicts a victory for Doncic against Kawhi

The Mavericks go 2-0, travel to Texas to face Game 3, have tied the Clippers in the opening two games and convey a sense of superiority and extraordinary security. His two victories, of course, have had a proper name that could not be another: Luka Doncic. The Slovenian went to 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the opening game, while in the second he has gone to 37 points, with 7 rejections and 7 passes to the basket. Two exhibits typical of a legend that have allowed Rick Carlisle’s team to get ahead in an unexpected and deserved way, putting a theoretically superior rival in check and taking the lead with an extraordinarily important advantage.

Now, there is a fact that benefits the Mavericks. They are only the 25th team in history to lead 2-0 in a road tie. Only 24 teams had managed to win the first two away games since the NBA made its appearance. And of those 24, a great precedent: 21 have ended up winning the series, a spectacular number that we have not seen in the Finals, where no one has lost their first two games at home and then prevailed.

The data is one more in a competition full of them, but it gives great hope to the Mavericks, who have the field advantage in their favor and up to two opportunities to win and take a 3-1 lead, a very solid advantage . The closest precedents have ended in heads and tails, yes: In 2015, LeBron’s Cavs beat the Hawks 4-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. Two years later, the Celtics lost their first two games at home to Chicago and ended up winning the tie. There has only been one more time in the entire 21st century that this has happened: in 2005, with the Rockets winning their first two games … and losing the series. Precisely, against the Mavericks, who know that they have a great advantage but that they have a tall rival in front of them. And they still have to row. A lot of.