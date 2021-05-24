The statements of Gleyber Torres after the victory of the Yankees

The Venezuelan Gleyber Torres yielded statements after the victory of the Yankees of New York before the Chicago White Sox organization in the MLB.

towers, who has woken up with the tree in the last weeks of the Big leagues raising his average .282, with 18 RBIs and two homers with the New Yorkers.

In addition, he has improved his defense at shortstop giving more security to his teammates and above all, to the pitching staff of the Yankees.

After the victory of the Yankees, Gleyber Torres yielded statements on how the group is after finishing the week in a positive way in the big tent.

“We are all together at this moment. We are playing really good baseball right now, ”said the Venezuelan of Los Yankees.

Here is the report:

Gleyber Torres: “We’re all together right now. We’re playing really good baseball right now.” #YankeesZoomRoom pic.twitter.com/qBVzFylmSg – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 23, 2021

In the last week of the MLB with the Yankees, the man from Caracas has posted a record of 12 hits, two homers and nine RBIs in the Big Show.

Apparently, he has put his bad start to the 2021 season aside and is looking at the Gleyber Torres that fans are used to seeing in Big leagues.