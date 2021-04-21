The statement of the European Super League after the disbandment of the English clubs

04/21/2021

The Super League has issued a statement after all the reactions and that many fans, players, coaches, clubs, federations, institutions, governments and even some president of the 12 founders, have expressed their rejection of this change and what the creation of this new competition. Many claim that the meritocracy would disappear, orphaning modest soccer from reaching the top.

Well, the most important thing, after the English clubs left the Super League last Tuesday, it has released the following statement:

“The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football must change.”

“We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal aims to allow the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the entire pyramid of football, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties that the entire soccer community as a result of the pandemic. It would also provide substantially improved payments to all soccer stakeholders. “

“Despite the announced departure of the English Clubs, forced to make such decisions by the pressure exerted on them, we are convinced that our proposal is fully aligned with European legislation and regulations as we demonstrate today through a court ruling to protect to the Super League of Third Party Actions “.

“Given the current circumstances, we will reconsider the most appropriate steps to remodel the project, always keeping in mind our goals of offering fans the best possible experience while improving solidarity payments for the entire football community.”

