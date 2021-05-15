The State votes against Goirigolzarri’s remuneration at CaixaBank

Barcelona, ​​May 14 (EFECOM) .- The State, which through the Fund for Orderly Banking Restructuring (FROB) controls 16% of CaixaBank, has voted this Friday against the bank’s new remuneration policy during its shareholders’ meeting , thus materializing their opposition to the council’s salaries.

Despite this vote against, the new CaixaBank, the result of the merger with Bankia, has managed to move forward with the majority support of the rest of the shareholders on this item on the agenda, which has been the subject of controversy in recent days after criticism from the government to the high salaries of bankers.

From now on, the new Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, will receive a fixed annual remuneration of 1.65 million euros, three times what he had as Chairman of Bankia, where his salary, limited by the Government, was 500,000 euros.

Goirigolzarri will also have a variable remuneration of up to 200,000 euros in case of meeting objectives and a long-term incentive, also of a variable nature and materialized in shares of the entity.

This matter and the employment regulation file (ERE) announced by CaixaBank for about 7,800 workers have marked the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that was held today in Valencia, the group’s headquarters, for more than five hours.

VOTE AGAINST THE FROB

The FROB, the Spanish rescue fund, had the possibility to vote at this meeting as it became the second largest shareholder in CaixaBank after the merger with Bankia, in which the State had a stake of more than 60%.

Sources from the FROB have detailed to Efe that the fund has supported all the proposals of the CaixaBank shareholders’ meeting not related to the remuneration of the directors, an issue on which it has cast two different votes.

On the one hand, the vote against item 12 on the agenda, which was the approval of the modification of the directors’ remuneration policy, the most sensitive point because it meant validating that Goirigolzarri receives a fixed annual remuneration of 1.65 million, and the CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, 2.26 million.

Read more

However, the FROB has abstained in the rest of the proposals related to the remuneration policy, which referred to the global remuneration that the directors will receive, as well as the incentive plans they may receive.

CAIXABANK JUSTIFIES REMUNERATION

In his first meeting as chairman, Goirigolzarri has come out of the controversy by justifying the bank’s new remunerations, which are, he said, at levels lower than the average of other comparable entities in Spain.

After recalling that the bank’s salary policy is fully regulated, he pointed out that the remuneration per CaixaBank director is “at levels clearly lower than the average for comparable companies in the sector in Spain”.

“In 2020, the remuneration per director at CaixaBank was around 50% compared to the average remuneration per director at the other Ibex banks, excluding Bankia,” he stated.

Regarding his remuneration, he has said that the proposal submitted to the meeting has been made as a result of the merger with Bankia, at the same time that he has remarked that his presidency is executive, with responsibilities in the areas of Audit, Communication and Institutional Relations and the secretariat of the council.

His remuneration, he stressed, is “in line with CaixaBank’s traditional schemes and is lower than comparable market benchmarks”.

UNIONS CHARGE AGAINST NEW LEADERSHIP

Goirigolzarri’s arguments have not satisfied the unions, who have called it “outrageous” and “shameful” that the president goes on to charge more than 1.6 million when the bank has presented a “wild” ERE to reduce the workforce by a few 7,800 people.

Ruth Bolaños, from CCOO, has reproached Goirigolzarri for not having hesitated to triple the salary “when the chair of the former president had not yet cooled down”, while Caterina Llibre, from UGT, recalled that the merger with Bankia has been an operation “round”, which has reported “very important gains” to the group.

“And you go and, without blushing in the least, pose a wild ERE to make this operation even more profitable, as if it were not profitable enough in itself,” he said.

Representatives of other unions such as the Federació d’Estalvi de Catalunya, CGT, ASIP, SATE, the Unió Obrera Balear, the Sindicat Independent de Baleares or the Association of Professionals of Bankia and CaixaBank have also participated in the meeting, and all of them have voted against the new remuneration policy.

The unions have also charged against the ERE, just the week that the formal negotiation phase of the adjustment has started, which in principle is one month, until June 10, but extendable if both parties agree.

CAIXABANK TRUST IN AN AGREEMENT BY THE ERE

The Chairman of CaixaBank has assured that the management has the “clear objective” of reaching agreements with the representatives of the workforce and has been “convinced” that this will be the case.

“A merger like the one we are carrying out requires a resizing of our workforce in the short term to preserve the maximum number of jobs in a sustainable way in the future,” he stressed.

For his part, Gonzalo Gortázar has said that they will “actively seek to reach a reasonable agreement” with the unions, “to ensure the future competitiveness of CaixaBank, eliminating the overlaps derived from the merger” with Bankia.

He has been in favor of “shortening the deadlines” to reach the agreement and has added that it should “facilitate the relocation” of the affected workers, “giving them adequate training so that they can find new occupations.”

(c) EFE Agency