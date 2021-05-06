The state-owned Banco do Brasil earns 800 million dollars in the first quarter, 32% more

Sao Paulo, May 6 (EFE) .- The state-owned Banco do Brasil, the largest financial entity in the country, earned 4,226 million reais (802 million dollars) in the first quarter of this year, 31.9% more compared to the same period of 2020, as reported this Thursday.

The company, controlled by the Brazilian State, but with shares traded on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, obtained an adjusted net profit, excluding extraordinary factors, of 4,913 million reais (932 million dollars) in the first quarter, a value higher in 44.7% to that registered between January and March 2020.

The result was positively impacted by “the fall in the levels of provisions” for doubtful loans (-54.2% compared to the first quarter of last year), “the growth of the loan portfolio” (+4, 5%) and by “the rigid control of expenses” (-0.4%).

Total operating income rose a slight 2.5% in the first three months of 2021 compared to a year ago, to 23,694 million reais (about 4,500 million dollars), although they fell a slight 0.1% compared to the last quarter 2020.

Turnover for the provision of services fell 2.7% annually and 7% compared to December to stand at 6,878 million reais (1,305 million dollars), a decrease largely justified by “lower current account income ( -14.8%), according to the bank.

The expanded loan portfolio reached 758.3 billion reais (144 billion dollars) in March 2021, which means a growth of 2.2% compared to last December and 4.5% compared to the same month of 2020.

The delinquency rate in transactions overdue in more than 90 days rose slightly to 1.95% in March, 0.5 points more compared to December, although a percentage lower than the 3.17% of March of last year, in the middle of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Banco do Brasil is immersed in a restructuring program through which it intends to close 361 units, including 112 banking agencies, in addition to offering a voluntary resignation plan with which it intends to cut 5,000 jobs.

In 2020, the bank obtained a net profit of 12,697 million reais (today about 2,410 million dollars), a value 30.1% lower than in 2019.

