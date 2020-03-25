The State of Orlando decrees Quarantine, Wrestlemania dangerous?

Covid-19 better known as Coronavirus has been the cause of several delays, suspensions and drastic changes of plans in all areas and Lucha Libre was no exception.

Wrestlemania It was planned to be held on April 5, in Tampa, Florida where it promised to be a great show with several renowned superstars together, due to the spread of the virus, WWE decided to change the venue to the Performance Center, now it seems that they may have to postpone.

A few hours ago, the state of Orlando ordered quarantine due to the enormous spread of it, this would put in trouble Vince McMahon and company Because they had planned to record Wrestlemania on Wednesday and Thursday their respective days this week, so the recording would not have any problem in culminating.

Reports indicate quarantine would kick off Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Reason for this quarantine

Orange Mayor Jerry Demings explained that there have been at least 50 cases of coronavirus in the county. The first was detected on March 15 and since then the virus has spread. In addition, Demings and Dyer asked Florida officials to institute a similar blockade throughout the state, as there is concern that travelers from New York will infect more citizens (New York currently has 25 thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus).

Thus, considering what has been said and the stipulated date of the quarantine, it is very difficult that the biggest event of all cannot be recorded, although this time it is without an audience.

