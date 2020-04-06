The singer donated $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Fund, Philadelphia; and $ 500,000 to the Los Angeles Emergency Crisis Fund

In a post made on her Instagram account, which was accompanied by a family image, the singer Pink shared with the world that both she and her youngest son, Jamesonthree year old tested positive for the coronavirus test.

The artist, who composed big hits like “Who Knew”, “Just Give Me a Reason” and “Beautiful Trauma”, was in quarantine with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children, little Willow, eight years old and Jameson, 3, at his Los Angeles home. However, both she and the child contracted the virus.

“Two weeks ago we started having symptoms of Covid-19. Fortunately, our doctor was able to access the tests and we tested positive. My family was already at home, and we have continued to do so for the past two weeks, following our doctor’s instructions.“The star explained.

In any case, Pink assured her followers that she and Jameson are already very well, after two weeks with mild symptoms. “A few days ago we took the test and tested negative“He said, thus confirming his recovery. On the other hand, true to her style, the singer did not want to miss the opportunity to challenge the decisions made by the United States government in the face of the pandemic.

“It is a mistake that the tests are not more accessible. This disease is serious and real, it affects the young and old, the healthy and the sick, the rich and the poor, and we must have free tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.“Asked Pink, who made significant donations to support health professionals: $ 500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Fund, Philadelphia; and $ 500,000 to the Los Angeles Emergency Crisis Fund.

